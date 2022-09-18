ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder and a list of other crimes.

Officials confirmed these charges to WSB-TV, which stem from a June 26 shooting incident outside his Buckhead, Georgia restaurant, Apt4B.

In the June incident, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting led to the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Obafemi and another person were sent to the hospital.

Police said an argument or altercation occurred, and the victims were shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Obafemi’s attorney, Gabe Banks, told WSB that Obafemi surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13 and bonded out the same day.

According to jail records, Obafemi is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

