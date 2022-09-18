ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqJbR_0i06Vjgd00

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

Penelope Jaxson
3d ago

Instead of 3 employees trying to catch a customer skip a scan maybe they should be running a register instead? If I skip a scan I consider it my pay for doing their job

Estraleta Brown
3d ago

I never mess with the self checkout it had a scammesh scan some items click an skip others I want a Clerk 😂😂😂😂 gotta pay straight up Remember this none is above the law That part I stay outta trouble that's not a idea of famous I'm a Begger if I need help I'm asking

Don Ames
3d ago

If the government pays U.S. marshals like they pay the military then I can see it. Imagine our military on food stamps right now.

IN THIS ARTICLE
