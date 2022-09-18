Read full article on original website
wabash.edu
Wabash Captures Forest Hills Golf Invitational Team Title
Freshman Sean Bledsoe and junior Brayden Weiss captured the top-two places to lead the Wabash College golf team to the team title at the Forest Hills Invitational hosted by Earlham College over the weekend. Wabash entered Sunday's final round in a tie for second place with Indiana University – East...
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sent 'multiple plays' to conference officials from Syracuse game
Jeff Brohm took full responsibility for Purdue’s struggles with penalties Saturday against Syracuse, but that didn’t stop him from sending a few plays to the conference for review. In total, there were 22 penalties called Saturday – 13 of which were on the Boilermakers for 178 total yards....
wabash.edu
Lilly Endowment Grant Supports Summer Camp Program
Wabash College has received a $696,590 implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to build a summer camp program on campus. Wabash will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program. Part of Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, this grant will help Wabash create a new...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dove Recovery House for Women announces first Dubois County hires
New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager. Jasper — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and...
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
