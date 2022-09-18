ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

wabash.edu

Wabash Captures Forest Hills Golf Invitational Team Title

Freshman Sean Bledsoe and junior Brayden Weiss captured the top-two places to lead the Wabash College golf team to the team title at the Forest Hills Invitational hosted by Earlham College over the weekend. Wabash entered Sunday's final round in a tie for second place with Indiana University – East...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse

Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wabash.edu

Lilly Endowment Grant Supports Summer Camp Program

Wabash College has received a $696,590 implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to build a summer camp program on campus. Wabash will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program. Part of Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, this grant will help Wabash create a new...
WABASH, IN
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
NASHVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dove Recovery House for Women announces first Dubois County hires

New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager. Jasper — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
INDIANA STATE

