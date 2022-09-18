Read full article on original website
Auburn Volleyball’s Jackie Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball is off to its best start in program history (11-0) and junior setter Jackie Barrett has been at the forefront of the Tiger's effort this season. Following a dynamic performance in Jacksonville, the Southeastern Conference has named Barrett the Setter of the Week. The...
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
SEC Shorts: Penn St. Tries to Slip Charge for Murder of Auburn
The crew evaluates whether Gary Danielson would hold up in front of an SEC jury
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
Alumni Spotlight: Niclas Carlsson
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Enebyberg, Sweden, Niclas Carlsson lifted the standard both...
Bill & Connie Neville
They grew up in Auburn families, but neither came to the Plains for school. Bill and Connie Neville were childhood sweethearts in Eufaula, Alabama. After graduating from Rice and Columbia, Bill's career path became computers and specially software. The technology firms he founded have been used in television news, broadband deployment and sports analytics.
Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic
Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
