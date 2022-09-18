Read full article on original website
Texas A&M equestrian team opens season ranked second nationally
The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s preseason poll. Defending national champion Oklahoma State is No. 1 followed by A&M, TCU, SMU, Georgia, Auburn, Baylor, Fresno State, Tennessee-Martin and South Carolina. Oklahoma State beat A&M 11-9 in last season’s national championship match.
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson looks for better outing against Arkansas
Texas A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson will have added incentive when he leads the Aggies against Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. As LSU’s starting quarterback last season, Johnson got the boot after two ineffective series against the Razorbacks. True freshman Garret...
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
