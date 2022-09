Record 29-15 I was slack last week. We had a match vs Lexington at Lexington CC & I didn’t post about it. In summary we got pounded 165 to 195. Lexington is multiple time state champion & we had beaten them earlier this season. They returned the favor & we played poorly in the process. Congrats to Coach Smith & his Wildcats. Mamma said there would be days like this! We had a nice team dinner afterwards on that side of town. Team building is important. So not all was lost. Always trying to find a nugget of positive.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO