The Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is.
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving.
tipranks.com

Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?

New Hope's shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope's management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist.
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company's value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value.
tipranks.com

Can Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Bounce Back in 2022?

The decline in Bitcoin prices weighed on HUT stock. Meanwhile, HUT stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that the recovery could take more time. The stock of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)(TSE:HUT) has fallen along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Shares of this Bitcoin mining company have dropped nearly 77% year-to-date. Furthermore, with an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks and uncertainty over Bitcoin prices, recovery in HUT stock remains a far cry.
tipranks.com

Here’s What Could Spike Investors’ Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) specializes in making semiconductor equipment systems for the manufacturers of logic boards and memory chips. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and multiple other countries. ASML is a well-rooted company in the semiconductor space, and its solid growth prospects could attract prospective investors.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio

NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
