Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Three different stocks and strategies to look at during a recession.
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value.
Is Tesla Stock Recession-Proof?
Tesla's shares have held up reasonably well against a slew of macroeconomic headwinds.
tipranks.com
Can Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Bounce Back in 2022?
The decline in Bitcoin prices weighed on HUT stock. Meanwhile, HUT stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that the recovery could take more time. The stock of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)(TSE:HUT) has fallen along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Shares of this Bitcoin mining company have dropped nearly 77% year-to-date. Furthermore, with an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks and uncertainty over Bitcoin prices, recovery in HUT stock remains a far cry.
tipranks.com
Here’s What Could Spike Investors’ Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) specializes in making semiconductor equipment systems for the manufacturers of logic boards and memory chips. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and multiple other countries. ASML is a well-rooted company in the semiconductor space, and its solid growth prospects could attract prospective investors.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio
NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
