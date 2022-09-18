ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau gets completely DESTROYED by a rope at LIV Golf Chicago

The LIV Golf Invitational Series commentary team joked that Bryson DeChambeau's caddie was wearing a "moral compass" during the final round of their event in Chicago, moments before the American was taken out...by a rope. DeChambeau's caddie Brian Zeigler was spotted wearing a compass around his neck at Rich Harvest...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"

Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fortinet Champ#Napa#Pga#Silverado Resort Spa
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process

After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title

Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
GOLF
Reuters

Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'

Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA
The Associated Press

Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Kim can be excused for his mistake Wednesday. The Presidents Cup is new for the 20-year-old South Korean, just like it is for seven other players on the International team that face a daunting task at Quail Hollow. Only this was more a math mistake than a rookie mistake. “We’re on 12 today, and he makes a mistake doing simple math there,” said Camilo Villegas of Colombia, one of the assistant captains for the International team. “So I look at the kid and said, ‘Tom, is that college math?’ He looks at me and goes, ’Dude, I didn’t even graduate from high school.’” Kim ticks about every box when it comes to the fresh faces at this Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday, only looks are deceiving.
GOLF
Golf Channel

This top amateur just shot 59 on next year's U.S. Open layout

The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course is set to host a U.S. Open next summer, but it looked defenseless against one of the world’s best amateurs over the weekend. Stewart Hagestad, the 31-year-old mid-amateur from Newport Beach, California, who is ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, made easy work of one of his home layouts, firing an eye-popping 11-under 59 last Saturday.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy