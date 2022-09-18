Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau gets completely DESTROYED by a rope at LIV Golf Chicago
The LIV Golf Invitational Series commentary team joked that Bryson DeChambeau's caddie was wearing a "moral compass" during the final round of their event in Chicago, moments before the American was taken out...by a rope. DeChambeau's caddie Brian Zeigler was spotted wearing a compass around his neck at Rich Harvest...
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
Meet the 12 players on the United States 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Davis Love III is the captain for...
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title
Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and the PGA Tour team up in new NFT platform deal
What do Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour now have in common?. The Tour and Autograph, the web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady and that counts Woods as a board adviser, announced a deal through 2027 to create a NFT platform and allow fans to own a token of its history.
Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'
Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Kim can be excused for his mistake Wednesday. The Presidents Cup is new for the 20-year-old South Korean, just like it is for seven other players on the International team that face a daunting task at Quail Hollow. Only this was more a math mistake than a rookie mistake. “We’re on 12 today, and he makes a mistake doing simple math there,” said Camilo Villegas of Colombia, one of the assistant captains for the International team. “So I look at the kid and said, ‘Tom, is that college math?’ He looks at me and goes, ’Dude, I didn’t even graduate from high school.’” Kim ticks about every box when it comes to the fresh faces at this Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday, only looks are deceiving.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
This top amateur just shot 59 on next year's U.S. Open layout
The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course is set to host a U.S. Open next summer, but it looked defenseless against one of the world’s best amateurs over the weekend. Stewart Hagestad, the 31-year-old mid-amateur from Newport Beach, California, who is ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, made easy work of one of his home layouts, firing an eye-popping 11-under 59 last Saturday.
