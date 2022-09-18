Read full article on original website
Green Bean
3d ago
Wild Wild West is another way the say it. I believe it's those hip hop songs sing about shootem up and violence on one another and parents not taking the reins on their children
Reply
4
Travis Fears
3d ago
democratic leadership has turned billings into racial ghetto...sad.
Reply(4)
10
Related
Woman charged with attempted murder for Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman accused of shooting a man who reported her to police for stealing his car was charged Tuesday.
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Billings violent crime on trend with previous years, but teen crime stands out
Fresh statistics from the Billings Police Department show reports of shootings and stabbings are on par with numbers the department has seen over the last couple years.
Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting
Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church
A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
2 teens shot during argument on Billings Rims
Police said in a social media post the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. The post did not provide a specific location where the shooting took place.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
KULR8
Suspects involved in attempted armed robbery in Billings arrested
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Billings Friday have been arrested. The suspects forced their way into an RV on the 4700 block of King Ave., armed with a rifle and a machete, the Billings Police Department reported. One round was reportedly fired during...
yourbigsky.com
Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”
Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
2 Suspects Attempt Robbery in Billings With Rifle and Machete
An RV occupant had unwanted guests while parked in a Billings lot on Friday (9/16). According to a social media post at 2:33 pm on Friday from the Billings Police Department, two suspects attempted a robbery inside an RV that was parked in a lot on the 4700 block of King Avenue East.
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
KULR8
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
yourbigsky.com
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested
The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park
Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
Feuding teenage groups connected to multiple recent Billings shootings
Billings police said two feuding teenage groups are responsible for multiple recent shootings over the last month, gang-like activity that includes kids as young as 12.
NBCMontana
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker
Two days away from the 8 month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, two adults and three juveniles, in connection to his death.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12