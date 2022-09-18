The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks leveled the Miles Wolff Finals Series at 1-1 by taking game two on Sunday afternoon from the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-3. The RedHawks opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when 3B Leobaldo Pina tripled home DH Drew Ward (2-for-4) and C Christian Correa and then scored when RF John Silviano (2-for-3) bounced out in the next at-bat. The Milkmen responded in the home half of the inning thanks to an RBI triple from CF Bryan Torres (3-for-5) and an RBI single from 3B Logan Trowbridge in the following at-bat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO