REDHAWKS TAKE 2-1 LEAD IN MILES WOLFF CUP
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took a 2-1 lead in the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-2 win against the Milwaukee Milkmen in game three on Tuesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks took control of the game in the bottom of the third inning. C Christian Correra hit a...
REDHAWKS TIE SERIES, HEAD BACK TO NEWMAN FIELD
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks leveled the Miles Wolff Finals Series at 1-1 by taking game two on Sunday afternoon from the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-3. The RedHawks opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when 3B Leobaldo Pina tripled home DH Drew Ward (2-for-4) and C Christian Correa and then scored when RF John Silviano (2-for-3) bounced out in the next at-bat. The Milkmen responded in the home half of the inning thanks to an RBI triple from CF Bryan Torres (3-for-5) and an RBI single from 3B Logan Trowbridge in the following at-bat.
