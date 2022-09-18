ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coggon, IA

KCRG.com

Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County. KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking

A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

1 injured in buggy vs. car accident near Kalona

One person was injured in a Tuesday morning car vs. buggy accident northwest of Kalona. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident scene near 540th Street and Eagle Avenue just after 7am. An investigation determined that the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old John Mast of Kalona, was travelling eastbound on 540th Street when his vision was obstructed by sun glare. Mast collided with a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona. Borkholder sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he remains.
KALONA, IA
KCRG.com

Two-year-old child dies after choking in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-year-old died on Friday in Muscatine after police said something obstructed the child’s airway. In a press release, police said first responders were called to the 1100 block of Orange Street just after 6 p.m. for a child that had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving

WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
DUBUQUE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
COGGON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod

An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Kid Captain from Benton announced for Iowa Rutgers game

How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Cedar Rapids Fire Departments celebrates National Preparedness Month with P.A.C.T event. September is National Preparedness Month and the Cedar Rapids fire department wants people to evaluate...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One killed in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.
104.5 KDAT

Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]

Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
LINN COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63

A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
DUBUQUE, IA

