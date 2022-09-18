Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.

