Las Vegas, NV

ESPN

Raul Rosas Jr., 17, becomes the youngest fighter to sign with UFC and 'nobody is gonna stop me'

The UFC is bringing in a fighter who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC on Tuesday night, following a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White's Contender Series. White, impressed by Rosas' performance, offered the teen a contract before the end of the show, which he accepted. Rosas is the youngest fighter to compete on the series.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
UFC
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

