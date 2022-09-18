Read full article on original website
ESPN
Raul Rosas Jr., 17, becomes the youngest fighter to sign with UFC and 'nobody is gonna stop me'
The UFC is bringing in a fighter who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC on Tuesday night, following a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White's Contender Series. White, impressed by Rosas' performance, offered the teen a contract before the end of the show, which he accepted. Rosas is the youngest fighter to compete on the series.
Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?
Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
ESPN
Eddie Alvarez will no longer fight for ONE Championship, with sources saying MMA veteran open to boxing move
Eddie Alvarez and ONE Championship have agreed upon his release, the decorated MMA fighter wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. Alvarez, a former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, wrote that he left ONE "amicably" and is "officially a free agent." Alvarez signed with ONE as a free agent from the UFC...
ESPN
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed lightweight boxing title Oct. 29 vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
Katie Taylor will make the seventh defense of her undisputed lightweight boxing title on Oct. 29 against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London. It's the first fight for Taylor since she beat Amanda Serrano by split decision at Madison Square Garden in what has been widely considered the biggest fight in women's boxing history.
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo Alvarez loses support, even after win over Gennadiy Golovkin
Canelo Alvarez closed out one of the biggest boxing rivalries of this generation with a unanimous decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight to retain his super middleweight undisputed championship. But the victory wasn't enough for Alvarez to move up in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. Most of our panelists...
