Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger

Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling in right field for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vierling will operate in right field after Nick Maton was left on the bench versus Blue Jays' righty Ross Stripling. numberFire's models project Vierling to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Atlanta, GA
Philadelphia, PA
Atlanta, GA
CBS Baltimore

Rutschman drives in 2, Orioles avoid sweep, beat Jays 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer as Baltimore (76-69) won for the second time in its past eight meetings with Toronto (83-64). Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks.Joey Krehbiel (5-4) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Félix Bautista earned his 14th save in 15 chances, pitching around George Springer's two-out RBI double.Springer thought he had connected for a tying...
BALTIMORE, MD

