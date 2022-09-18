ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Twitter reacts to Cory Sandhagen's TKO of Song Yadong after nasty cut at UFC Fight Night 210

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Cory Sandhagen snapped his two-fight losing skid on Saturday when he defeated Song Yadong in the UFC Fight Night 210 main event.

Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) got a much-needed win to put himself back on the right track in the bantamweight division when he beat Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO in their headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Sandhagen’s victory over Yadong at UFC Fight Night 210.

thecomeback.com

UFC fans react to shocking Ronda Rousey revelation

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is Latina. Many of her fans were confused when they learned this fact in a UFC-produced video montage honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. “UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes and fans representing United States Hispanic and Latin American communities and other...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’

Joe Rogan says him and Dana White are a package deal. The popular comedian and podcaster has been a fixture of the UFC’s broadcast desk for more than two decades. At age 55, Rogan works far fewer events these days than he did in the past, but he still serves as the lead color commentator for the majority of UFC’s domestic pay-per-views and his voice remains a familiar part of many of the most memorable moments in the sport.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced

You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tajikistan's first UFC fighter, Nurullo Aliev, plans to 'smash' lightweight division

LAS VEGAS – Nurullo Aliev doesn’t want to waste any time after securing a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Aliev (8-0), Tajikistan’s first UFC fighter, remained unbeaten when he stopped Josh Wick by first-round TKO on Tuesday at the UFC Apex. It was a dominant performance for the 22-year-old, who is aiming straight for the top of the division.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC
