Billings, MT

Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church

A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year

A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
