UFC Fight Night 210 bonuses: Gregory Rodrigues lived up to his nickname for extra $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one for a big comeback.

After UFC Fight Night 210, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Joe Pyfer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Joe Pyfer punches Alen Amedovski of Macedonia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Pfyer won his official UFC debut after making a big splash on Dana White’s Contender Series. Pyfer won the $50,000 bonus on his birthday.

Performance of the Night: Damon Jackson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Damon Jackson faces Pat Sabatini in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jackson upset Sabatini in a fight he stayed in just a few days after learning of the death of his brother. After the TKO, he broke down in the cage, overcome with emotion.

Fight of the Night: Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani

In a brutal fight, Njokuani cut open Rodrigues in a major way in the first round. But Rodrigues lived up to his “Robocop” nickname and worked through the adversity, then took out Njokuani in the second.