Salt Lake City, UT

Are changes coming to BYU's kicking game? Coaches mulling 'lack of discipline'

PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football

PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple

HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team

HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?

OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
