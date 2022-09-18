Read full article on original website
Have You Seen This? BYU offers special flag to Oregon in honor of fallen player
IN MEMORIAM — The BYU football team suffered a serious setback with a 41-20 loss at Oregon over the weekend. But the stinging loss won't be the focus of this story. Nor should it be when something much bigger occurred before the game between two Top 25 opponents kicked off.
Are changes coming to BYU's kicking game? Coaches mulling 'lack of discipline'
PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football
PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction
SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
Family reaches $3M settlement with Salt Lake police after shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism who was shot 11 times by police in 2020 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city and the Salt Lake City Police Department. Linden Cameron was shot by police on Sept. 4, 2020, after officers...
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Boy wakes couple, stabs both after entering random Taylorsville home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash
ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Anonymous donor pledges nearly $100K to cover meals at Utah elementary school
PLEASANT GROVE — Parents of students at Manila Elementary School awoke Monday to a surprising email announcing that a private donor will be paying for school meals for the entire school year. "It's a very generous donation that will bless many families here at Manila," said Rachelle Spencer, the...
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team
HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?
OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
