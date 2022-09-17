ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 16 Tennessee defeats Akron

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 16 Tennessee (3-0) defeated Akron, 63-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee scored 60-plus points for the third time under Josh Heupel.

The Vols are 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

After missing a field goal on its first possession, Tennessee scored on its last five possessions of the first half against the Zips (1-2) to open a 35-0 lead by halftime.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 14-of-18 passing attempts, totaling 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Hyatt recorded five receptions, 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright totaled 96 rushing yards on 23 attempts and scored two touchdowns. Dylan Sampson recorded two rushing touchdowns.

Joe Milton III completed two passing touchdowns passes to Ramel Keyton and Walker Merrill.

Noah Perez kicked two field goals for Akron.

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson scored on a 1-yard rushing attempt.

