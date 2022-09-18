Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach
Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Wife News
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, has been having an understandably difficult time in recent months, with her longtime partner being held behind bars in another country. The WNBA star has been in Russian custody since early 2022, when she was arrested at the airport for drug smuggling. The U.S. Government has...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral
Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors
If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
Report: Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill, 22, Dies
Hill, who spent four years with the Bruins from 2017 to 2021, reportedly went missing in Costa Rica.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear
One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 9, WR Jurrion Dickey
With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 9 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is San Jose (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton wide receiver and Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey. He jumped from No. 15 in the previous ranking.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
20K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0