Football

The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Wife News

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, has been having an understandably difficult time in recent months, with her longtime partner being held behind bars in another country. The WNBA star has been in Russian custody since early 2022, when she was arrested at the airport for drug smuggling. The U.S. Government has...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral

Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 9, WR Jurrion Dickey

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 9 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is San Jose (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton wide receiver and Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey. He jumped from No. 15 in the previous ranking.
SAN JOSE, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
