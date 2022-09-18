Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Mariners enduring bumpy stretch: 'We've got to get it going'
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais never calls it a “streak” until it’s at least three games. Win, lose, good or bad, in the eyes of the Mariners’ manager over the marathon MLB season, it’s never a trend until it happens thrice in a row. And after...
MLB
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
MLB
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
MLB
Prospect De La Cruz talks about exceptional year
CINCINNATI -- Not only has Elly De La Cruz zoomed from relative obscurity to being one of the top Minor Leaguers in all of baseball over the past two years, the Reds shortstop prospect did it in nearly historic fashion. Ranked No. 1 in the Reds organization and No. 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
MLB
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
MLB
Why Mariners are a legit postseason threat
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais has made the obvious no secret over the past six weeks, openly declaring how the Mariners are a much better offense when consistently hitting home runs. And if there was ever a victory this season that perfectly illustrated the assertion from Seattle’s manager, it was Monday afternoon’s dominant 9-1 victory over the Angels.
MLB
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Rangers turn their second triple play of season
Josh Jung had another welcome to the big leagues moment in just his 11th game with the Rangers, starting off a triple play in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. It was the second one of the season turned by Texas, the previous one coming on April 20 vs. the Mariners.
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
MLB
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
MLB
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Here are the hottest hitting prospects from each team
With the Minor League season winding down, this is the last time this year we will be looking at the hottest hitting prospects in the Minors. All year, we’ve been picking the hottest hitter for each organization over the preceding month. While there was no one quite as consistent as a hitter as Andrew Painter was on the pitching side (he became a four-timer in our final hottest pitcher piece), there are a number of hitters who made close to regular appearances in this monthly feature. With the list below, four new players -- the Tigers’ Parker Meadows, the Twins’ Matt Wallner, the A’s Jordan Diaz and the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez -- are welcomed to the three-peat club in 2022. They join three other players -- Edgar Quero of the Angels, Vaughn Grissom of the Braves and Elly De La Cruz of the Reds -- in that exclusive circle.
MLB・
MLB
Rounding into playoff form, Padres pad Wild Card lead
SAN DIEGO -- If the Padres, at long last, are playing like the best version of themselves -- and based on the past four games worth of evidence, it's starting to look that way, isn’t it? -- they sure picked an opportune time to do so. In every facet,...
MLB
Why this Padre deserves serious MVP consideration
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals come to town this week, which means now is as good a time as any to ignite that National League MVP debate.
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Mets postseason FAQ
Even though the Mets have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, they are not yet at the point when they can begin making decisions with an eye toward the postseason. That’s because the Mets still have their sights on the NL East crown, which could come down to the final days of the season. Until they either win or lose the division, the Mets will continue their quest to win as many games as possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Blue Jays' 18-run eruption rectifies rare Stripling dud
PHILADELPHIA -- Ross Stripling had made life relatively easy on Toronto's offense since returning from the injured list on Aug. 17 by regularly stifling the opposition to the tune of a 2.45 ERA in six starts. So when Stripling's teammates had to pick him up on a rare off night...
MLB
This pair of new Rays has fit right in
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a tumultuous day when manager Kevin Cash revealed on July 25 that the Rays would be without both Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier for the rest of the season. Zunino needed surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, while Kiermaier eventually had surgery on his left hip. Tampa Bay had to move on without its veteran power-hitting catcher and energetic, defensively elite center fielder.
MLB
Brewers' bullpen game fizzles quickly after lights-out start
MILWAUKEE -- Someday, maybe it will be obvious who won the Josh Hader trade. At the moment, both teams are focused on finding a way to the finish line. While Hader and the Padres have performed better of late, Taylor Rogers and the Brewers continue to stumble. Take the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to the Mets at American Family Field, in which Rogers walked the first three batters he faced and paid a heavy price when Francisco Lindor launched a go-ahead grand slam that sent the Brewers to their third straight loss.
MLB
Quiroz, 30, dazzles with glove, bat in 1st start
MIAMI -- As the Cubs’ season grinds to a close, there are many new faces getting looks at the big league level. The latest? The 5-foot-6 infielder Esteban Quiroz, who made his first Major League start in the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday at loanDepot park. In his first at-bat of the night, he notched his first big league hit. He was responsible for some of Chicago's biggest outs of the game.
Comments / 0