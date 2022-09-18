ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

40K CRPG Rogue Trader reveals more companions and enemies

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an upcoming CRPG from Owlcat Games, whose previous games Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous both came with entertaining companions to recruit and sometimes romance. Who knows whether there will be room for the latter in the 41st millennium (where there is only war, as 40K's tagline goes), but there will definitely be some recruiting going on.

Over a series of blog posts Owlcat has detailed some of the companions your voidship captain will be able to choose from. Most recently there was Cassia Orsellio the navigator , a three-eyed mutant like all members of the noble navigator Great Houses, whose gift lets her perceive Warpspace without going mad. Also, if she flips up the tiara hiding her Warp Eye anyone who looks into it will die, so she's got that going for her. Then there's Pasqal Haneumann, Magos Explorator , a cyborg tech-priest of the Adeptus Mechanicus who faces a schism among the faithful.

They join two companions previously revealed, Abelard the Seneschal and Idira Tlass the unsanctioned psyker , who were both crewmates of your predecessor seen in the trailer. We haven't seen any more of the Space Wolf or the Sister of Battle from the key art, however.

Owlcat's most recent news summary also rounds up three of the backgrounds players can choose from for their own character: a commissar, an ex-criminal, and a naval officer with a wonderful mustache. Then it shows off some of the enemies you'll be facing. First up are the aeldari, 40K's space elves, and it seems like we'll have opportunity to fight both the drukhari (sadomasochistic dark elf bondage pirates) and the asuryani (hyper-specialized high elves who live on Craftworld spaceships after the loss of their homeworlds). The asuryani are noted as coming from a Craftworld of Owlcat's own creation rather than an existing one.

Chaos will be another foe, with daemonettes of Slaanesh and horrors of Tzeentch shown alongside mutated Chaos spawn. To help fight them, we'll apparently get cyberzombie servitors and Sicarian Ruststalkers, who are elite assassins provided by our friends in the Adeptus Mechanicus, as well as an arsenal of bolter, lasguns, plasma weapons, flamers, and chainswords. Which is nice.

Concept art of several locations also sneaks in, with the bridge of our voidship, overgrown statuary in aeldari ruins, a manufactorum, and the world of Footfall being depicted. Footfall is a waystation in the Segmentum Obscurus on the edge of the Koronus Expanse, which will be Rogue Trader's setting, and seems like a potential hub or tutorial area to launch an expedition from.

No release date for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has been given yet, but there's an alpha planned for this year, with a beta following next year. If you'd like a 40K game to play in the meantime, here's every Warhammer 40,000 game, ranked .

Image 1 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCLTf_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 2 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVlSq_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 3 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ77E_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 4 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXBfE_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 5 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pt5qG_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 6 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNjoT_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 7 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1donV7_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 8 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n42d8_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 9 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7sMZ_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 10 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKGRR_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 11 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRucY_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 12 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0478YE_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 13 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwdjD_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)
Image 14 of 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq1UV_0i05bvBC00

(Image credit: Owlcat)

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

This little RPG is hiding the biggest adventure I've had in years

The most literal pen and paper RPG on PC is so relentlessly creative it puts triple-A RPGs to shame. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (opens in new tab) is a game about playing a game, and that game is a ruled blue notebook pretending to be an RPG. Specifically it's the notebook of a boy named Kenta, every page bursting with giant monsters, bat-filled caves, and fantasy villages he's drawn all by himself.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fortnite: How to complete Reboot Rally quests and claim your rewards

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and players new and old can enjoy the Reboot Rally. This event is aimed at helping newcomers and lapsed players get to grips with Fortnite's gameplay and challenge styles that have changed drastically over the years, and there are a bunch of tasty new rewards to get your hands on.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companions#Video Game#Crpg#Owlcat Games#Pathfinder#Kingmaker#Warpspace
PC Gamer

A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier

In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best visual novel of 2017 is getting a sequel

Five years ago, solo developer Brianna Lei released Butterfly Soup, a visual novel about an all-girl high school baseball team. Hysterically funny and upsettingly accurate to the experience of being awkward and young, we praised its well-written LGBT characters and dubbed it the best visual novel of 2017. Now, Lei has announced she's working on a sequel (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
People

Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'

Kyle Abrams announced the Love Is Blind couple's breakup via Instagram on Monday It just wasn't meant to be for Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Just a day after news of the pair's separation, Vempati shared highlights from their relationship via an Instagram video clip set to Dermot Kennedy's "Better Days." She reflected on their journey, citing the popular quote: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime." "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
PC Gamer

Kojima's made a watch with NASA, and if you pay extra it comes with a wearable face mask

'Ludens Mask is a 1:1 life size collectible that is actually wearable–Everyone of us is Ludens.'. High-end Swedish watchmaker Anicorn has announced a collaboration with Kojima Productions and NASA, resulting in a beautiful watch called Homo Ludens (opens in new tab). It's silver with golden details, with NASA stamped prominently below-centre on the dial, and the Kojima Productions tagline of 'From Sapiens to Ludens' engraved on the outer casing.
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

I'm scared of what Overwatch has become

I used to love Overwatch, but Overwatch 2 is scaring me even before its release. I've been in love with Overwatch, its characters, and its world since day one. It launched when I was still at school, so I had all the time in the world between homework and revision to delve into the cinematics, the gameplay, and the fan art. I adored it all, and played countless hours of the game on PlayStation before moving to PC in my third year of university. I pored over patch notes and YouTube videos. Eventually I got to give Jeff Kaplan my opinions on the 3-2-1 experiment after an interview (opens in new tab) about the development of Overwatch 2. For years I even wore a bronzed OW logo badge on one of my jackets. But now I'm scared of what it's become.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What we learned, and what we didn't, from the GTA 6 leak

The leak confirmed character names, the game's location, and a rough idea of the timeframe. But plenty remains a mystery. PC gaming is abuzz today: Over the weekend roughly an hour of footage (opens in new tab) from Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked onto the internet. Most of the videos, some 90 different clips, are just a few seconds long and show early development footage and game testing in debug mode, though a few longer sequences show interior locations and some character dialogue. Rockstar has confirmed the footage is genuine and that it was the result of a "network intrusion" by a hacker, rather than an internal leak.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy