Los Angeles, CA

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ex-Suns forward Chase Budinger returns to Phoenix to play in AVP Pro Beach Volleyball championship

Former Suns forward and ex-Arizona standout Chase Budinger has emerged as one of pro beach volleyball's most prominent players over the past four years since he entered the sport.  Friday will be a full circle moment for Budinger's career when he returns to the Footprint Center to compete in the inaugural AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Phoenix Championships, which will run through Saturday. Sand will be shipped...
PHOENIX, AZ

