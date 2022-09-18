Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Spartanburg Methodist and USC Lancaster to Wrap Up South Carolina Weekend

Read full article on original website
Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes
Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
Missing persons case in South Carolina leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
Upstate woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
