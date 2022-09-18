ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Reveille

LSU football officially releases its 2023 schedule

LSU football officially released its schedule for the 2023 season today, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The opponents were already set, but the dates for each game are now official for next season. The schedule includes eight conference game and four nonconference games, and seven home games compared to four away games and one neutral sight game against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.
LSU Reveille

Opinion: LSU should expand student section at football games

With the fifth largest stadium in college football, you might think any LSU student who wants a seat for a home game could get one. And with the 11th richest program, you might guess they could get one for cheap. But you’d be wrong on both counts. LSU keeps...
LSU Reveille

LSU, SG to introduce reusable to-go box alternative in dining halls

Student Government is working with the university to introduce a reusable alternative to styrofoam to-go boxes in LSU’s dining halls. The containers, known as OZZI, are a more sustainable option that minimizes waste, said political science junior Gigi Powers, SG’s director of campus affairs and sustainability. According to...
LSU Reveille

LSU assists in bringing humanity back to the moon through partnership with NASA

LSU is contributing to returning mankind on the moon after 50 years as the lead partner in the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing, according to NCAM employees. NCAM is a partnership between the state of Louisiana, LSU, the University of New Orleans and NASA formed to design new manufacturing technologies to construct NASA’s large crewed rockets, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of NCAM.
