LSU Reveille
LSU football officially releases its 2023 schedule
LSU football officially released its schedule for the 2023 season today, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The opponents were already set, but the dates for each game are now official for next season. The schedule includes eight conference game and four nonconference games, and seven home games compared to four away games and one neutral sight game against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: LSU should expand student section at football games
With the fifth largest stadium in college football, you might think any LSU student who wants a seat for a home game could get one. And with the 11th richest program, you might guess they could get one for cheap. But you’d be wrong on both counts. LSU keeps...
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU looks to remain consistent after win over Mississippi State
LSU secured an important win last Saturday, beating Mississippi State 31-16 and starting SEC play with a win. The Tigers now prepare to face New Mexico at home before the heart of the SEC slate begins in October. Today, Brian Kelly took the podium at his weekly press conference to...
LSU Reveille
'Tough as nails': Jayden Daniels helps will LSU to comeback win over Mississippi State
The LSU Tigers ran away with a win in their game against Mississippi State after a second half turnaround nearly shut out the Bulldogs. At the forefront of that action, once again, was Jayden Daniels. LSU’s offense was slow to capitalize in the first half. When he remained in the...
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU women's tennis player seen on video using a racial slur no longer part of team
An LSU women's tennis player who was seen on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, as first reported by The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was caught on video using the slur and laughing with other people. She is no longer listed on the LSU women's tennis roster.
LSU Reveille
LSU, SG to introduce reusable to-go box alternative in dining halls
Student Government is working with the university to introduce a reusable alternative to styrofoam to-go boxes in LSU’s dining halls. The containers, known as OZZI, are a more sustainable option that minimizes waste, said political science junior Gigi Powers, SG’s director of campus affairs and sustainability. According to...
LSU Reveille
Report: Baton Rouge police believe killing of LSU senior Allison Rice was likely a 'random act'
Baton Rouge Police told The Advocate that they believe 21-year-old LSU marketing senior Allison Rice’s killing was a “random act." Detectives have yet to identify a suspect. BRPD said there's currently no evidence to suggest that Rice was targeted, according to The Advocate. The shooting reportedly happened as...
LSU Reveille
LSU assists in bringing humanity back to the moon through partnership with NASA
LSU is contributing to returning mankind on the moon after 50 years as the lead partner in the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing, according to NCAM employees. NCAM is a partnership between the state of Louisiana, LSU, the University of New Orleans and NASA formed to design new manufacturing technologies to construct NASA’s large crewed rockets, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of NCAM.
LSU Reveille
LSU student and alumna turn online business into storefront: Marem Boutique
Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have both loved fashion from an early age. “What made me love fashion more was helping other people pick out outfits that they love and feel confident in,” Marlo said. Starting a boutique together was a topic the two cousins and friends talked about,...
