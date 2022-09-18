Read full article on original website
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'
Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again
Richard Sherman continues to troll his former quarterback on Twitter
A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3
It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss
After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle
An ugly finish at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday could have been even uglier. As Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walked toward the tunnel, a bottle thrown from the stands hit him. Fortunately, he was uninjured as the bottle missed his head or other vulnerable parts. Multiple videos were captured of the...
With a division in disarray, can the Jaguars win the AFC South?
Few expected the Jaguars to reach the playoffs in 2017, let alone come within minutes of a trip to the Super Bowl. With the AFC South in disarray right now, Jacksonville might have a chance at another miracle run. Through two weeks, the Jaguars are the only AFC South team...
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
Steelers rookie WR George Pickens says he was running free vs. Patriots 'about 90 percent of the time'
Wide receiver George Pickens was one of the stars of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason, finishing with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. The summer success hasn't translated to much production through his first two regular season NFL games though, as the rookie has been limited to two catches on six targets for 26 yards.
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
