Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'

Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
NASHVILLE, TN
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle

An ugly finish at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday could have been even uglier. As Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walked toward the tunnel, a bottle thrown from the stands hit him. Fortunately, he was uninjured as the bottle missed his head or other vulnerable parts. Multiple videos were captured of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

With a division in disarray, can the Jaguars win the AFC South?

Few expected the Jaguars to reach the playoffs in 2017, let alone come within minutes of a trip to the Super Bowl. With the AFC South in disarray right now, Jacksonville might have a chance at another miracle run. Through two weeks, the Jaguars are the only AFC South team...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL

