Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football faces another run-heavy attack against Central Michigan
Penn State hosts Central Michigan for its second home game of the year, and the Chippewas have some weapons on both offense and defense that could pose a threat for No. 14 Penn State. Central Michigan is off to a 1-2 start and has only won against Bucknell 41-0, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Weekl
Penn State has played three weeks of college football, and the team has already had two players recognized as national defensive players of the week, the most recent of which was announced on Tuesday. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was awarded as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Better blocking and elite vision helped Penn State run through Auburn
Penn State’s run game has looked completely different from what it was a year ago when the Nittany Lions were second to last in the Big Ten. Now, the blue and white’s run game is one of the best in the conference behind its duo of true-freshman running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer wages battles with No. 4 Rutgers, Illinois in important conference weekend
Penn State enters the second half of its season this week, and so far there hasn’t been much to complain about in Happy Valley. Coach Erica Dambach’s team enters at 5-1-2 on the year, currently ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions opened...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students react to alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’
With alcohol potentially entering the stands of Beaver Stadium this weekend, some students have expressed excitement regarding the announcement. On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium. David Babaian said he thinks alcohol sales “may attract a lot more casual fans.”...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland
The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
Digital Collegian
For Penn State women’s soccer’s stars Ally Schlegel and Amelia White, enjoying the moment is key
A leader is defined as a person who commands a group and sets an example. Penn State has no shortage of leaders making up its program. The current issue the Nittany Lions are facing is needing to unify under those leaders and get on the same wavelength on the pitch to bang in more goals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern
Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey finishes 6th in Big Ten preseason poll, earns 2 picks for all-conference teams
As Penn State ramps up for its first matchup of the season, it found itself at the back end of the Big Ten preseason coaches' poll. After appearing in the conference semifinals last year, the blue and white were picked to end the season sixth out of seven teams, with Minnesota topping the podium.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey’s veteran leadership looks to spark offensive production
The saying goes, defense wins games, but you can’t win if you don’t put a crooked number in the score column. Penn State returns almost all of its offensive weapons from last season, graduating just one of its forwards. Losing its Swiss Army knife — Adam Pilewicz —...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball’s chemistry, offense solidifies it as a top team in nation | Opinion
Penn State’s best undefeated squad doesn’t compete on the gridiron. That right is reserved for one that calls Rec Hall home. The Nittany Lions finished 3-0 at the Penn State Classic this past weekend, pushing their win streak to 11 for a perfect record this season. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students share 1st 2022 football home game experiences
The Penn State football team played the Ohio Bobcats at noon on Sept. 10 and won 46-10 in Beaver Stadium. At 7 a.m., Norah Martin and her entire floor woke up and “banged on each other’s doors.”. She and her friends “blasted music in the lobby,” got ready...
Digital Collegian
A glance at Penn State women’s hockey’s season-opening series with Wisconsin
After being ranked 14th in USCHO’s preseason poll, Penn State will begin its season in Hockey Valley this week. The Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin, a squad ranked third by the USCHO. The matchup is a part of a two-game series that will take place Thursday and Friday. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season
The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions
Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer falls 9 spots in United Soccer Coaches poll after draw with Indiana
Penn State took a tumble in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. The Nittany Lions fell nine spots, from No. 8 to No. 17 on Tuesday. The blue and white is 5-1-2 on the season after a 0-0 draw with Indiana this past Sunday. This week, Penn State will face...
Digital Collegian
Helping you make the most at Penn State and downtown State College with The Daily Collegian’s Weekly Freelance Advice Column
Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from how to join clubs at Penn State to where to get their burger fix downtown. Dear TDC,. I want to join more clubs, but I...
Digital Collegian
Shift your wardrobe with this guide to Penn State campus fashion for fall 2022 | Blog
The summer's beach days and barbecues must end as the back-to-school season is upon us, but the question of what to wear to class every day creeps up on many of the students here at Penn State. Fashion evolves every day. Designer runway shows and the classic street style have...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 19
As Penn State enters Week 5 of the fall semester, the State College community is popping off with activities. Here are a few events happening to add into your schedule this week. Monday, Sept. 19. 4 p.m. — The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is hosting Queer Peers Sip...
Digital Collegian
4th annual Food Truck 'Rally in the Valley' comes to downtown State College
Penn State students and State College residents of all ages filled the 200 block of S. Allen Street in downtown State College at the Food Truck Rally in the Valley on Sunday. The food truck festival, hosted by Housing Transitions — an independent, nonprofit organization providing housing programs and supportive services throughout Centre County — included many vendors who lined the block, as well as live music, face painting and other activities for kids and families.
