State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State students react to alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’

With alcohol potentially entering the stands of Beaver Stadium this weekend, some students have expressed excitement regarding the announcement. On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium. David Babaian said he thinks alcohol sales “may attract a lot more casual fans.”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland

The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern

Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season

The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions

Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

4th annual Food Truck 'Rally in the Valley' comes to downtown State College

Penn State students and State College residents of all ages filled the 200 block of S. Allen Street in downtown State College at the Food Truck Rally in the Valley on Sunday. The food truck festival, hosted by Housing Transitions — an independent, nonprofit organization providing housing programs and supportive services throughout Centre County — included many vendors who lined the block, as well as live music, face painting and other activities for kids and families.
