Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football faces another run-heavy attack against Central Michigan
Penn State hosts Central Michigan for its second home game of the year, and the Chippewas have some weapons on both offense and defense that could pose a threat for No. 14 Penn State. Central Michigan is off to a 1-2 start and has only won against Bucknell 41-0, but...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State Football defeats Auburn
Chloe Trieff is the photo editor of The Daily Collegian. She is a senior majoring in photography and telecommunications.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer wages battles with No. 4 Rutgers, Illinois in important conference weekend
Penn State enters the second half of its season this week, and so far there hasn’t been much to complain about in Happy Valley. Coach Erica Dambach’s team enters at 5-1-2 on the year, currently ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions opened...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Weekl
Penn State has played three weeks of college football, and the team has already had two players recognized as national defensive players of the week, the most recent of which was announced on Tuesday. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was awarded as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland
The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Better blocking and elite vision helped Penn State run through Auburn
Penn State’s run game has looked completely different from what it was a year ago when the Nittany Lions were second to last in the Big Ten. Now, the blue and white’s run game is one of the best in the conference behind its duo of true-freshman running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey goaltender Brie Barraco secures Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Penn State's goalie took home a weekly award for her standout weekend. Senior Brie Barraco was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performances against Michigan and Cornell. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1 with Barraco tallying 10 saves, eight of which were in the second...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings
Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan. Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30. Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No....
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball’s chemistry, offense solidifies it as a top team in nation | Opinion
Penn State’s best undefeated squad doesn’t compete on the gridiron. That right is reserved for one that calls Rec Hall home. The Nittany Lions finished 3-0 at the Penn State Classic this past weekend, pushing their win streak to 11 for a perfect record this season. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces 2 Penn State football standouts as recipients of weekly honors
Two Nittany Lions secured some Big Ten weekly honors after a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday. Fifth-year senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and freshman running back Nick Singleton secured Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Brown racked up five tackles on...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Network announces 5 nationally televised games for Penn State women's basketball
Penn State will feature on Big Ten Network five times this season, the conference announced Wednesday. The Lady Lions' Dec. 3 conference opener against Minnesota will be the first television appearance for the team. Following that, the blue and white's will appear Jan. 14, 22, 30 and Feb. 5, taking...
Digital Collegian
Let’s Be Frank | Penn State football’s blowout of Auburn starts to answer questions about 2022 team
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, Penn State’s win over Auburn was a major step forward in erasing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey finishes 6th in Big Ten preseason poll, earns 2 picks for all-conference teams
As Penn State ramps up for its first matchup of the season, it found itself at the back end of the Big Ten preseason coaches' poll. After appearing in the conference semifinals last year, the blue and white were picked to end the season sixth out of seven teams, with Minnesota topping the podium.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern
Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
Digital Collegian
For Penn State women’s soccer’s stars Ally Schlegel and Amelia White, enjoying the moment is key
A leader is defined as a person who commands a group and sets an example. Penn State has no shortage of leaders making up its program. The current issue the Nittany Lions are facing is needing to unify under those leaders and get on the same wavelength on the pitch to bang in more goals.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey’s veteran leadership looks to spark offensive production
The saying goes, defense wins games, but you can’t win if you don’t put a crooked number in the score column. Penn State returns almost all of its offensive weapons from last season, graduating just one of its forwards. Losing its Swiss Army knife — Adam Pilewicz —...
Digital Collegian
The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition
It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
Digital Collegian
A glance at Penn State women’s hockey’s season-opening series with Wisconsin
After being ranked 14th in USCHO’s preseason poll, Penn State will begin its season in Hockey Valley this week. The Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin, a squad ranked third by the USCHO. The matchup is a part of a two-game series that will take place Thursday and Friday. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State jumps to No. 9 in AVCA poll following a dominant week
After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll. The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend. Penn State was perfect against Howard,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season
The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
