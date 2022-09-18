ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital

Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Duke Basketball: 3 key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC league schedule

Duke Basketball once again will be the “hunted” instead of the “hunter” in league play. What are some key takeaways from the ACC schedule release?. Unfortunately for the program, things didn’t go as planned at the end of the season for Coach K and Duke Basketball. They lost twice at the worst time to rival North Carolina, including in the final minute of the Final Four. The good news is that they did win their first ACC regular-season title in a decade by finished 16-4 for first place.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
1077yesfm.com

TTU Bryce Ramirez Update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a second successful surgery on his lower left leg earlier today. He will remain in Raleigh for a few additional days with an expected return to Lubbock by the end of the week. In response to the generous support regarding how to support Bryce, Texas Tech is providing Bryce and his family all expenses related to this injury, their time in Raleigh and travel as permitted by NCAA rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
LoneStar 92

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Red Raiders#American Football#College Football#Red Raider Football#The Texas Tech#The Red Raider
packinsider.com

ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte

Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
LUBBOCK, TX
thisisraleigh.com

Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh

Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy