Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
