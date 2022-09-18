Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jayhawk legend Jerry Waugh dies
LAWRENCE – Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington,...
🎥: Kan. man owns world's largest KC Chiefs memorabilia collection
MANHATTAN - For more than 50 years, a Manhattan man has been adding to his collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, which now totals more than 1,300 pieces. More than two years ago, Curt Herrman applied to the Guinness World Records hoping to be named the owner of the 'Largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia,' a designation that did not exist, prior to him being notified he is now a 'Guinness World Record' holder.
⚽ FHSU's Robben named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State goalkeeper Isabel Robben was tabbed the MIAA Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts this past week in contests against Washburn and Emporia State. Robben picked up her fifth shutout win of the season in a 1-0 non-conference...
🏈 Russell Wilson leads sloppy Broncos past Texans
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos in his Denver debut Sunday to lead the bungling Broncos past the Houston Texans 16-9 for rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett's first NFL win. For much of the day, it was just as unsightly as Wilson's...
⚾ Melendez, Perez lead Royals to comeback win over Twins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.
⚾ Devers' 4 hits, 3 RBIs carry Red Sox past Royals
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 13-3 on Sunday. Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall.
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have filed new charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft
OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
