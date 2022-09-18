ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hays Post

Jayhawk legend Jerry Waugh dies

LAWRENCE – Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

🎥: Kan. man owns world's largest KC Chiefs memorabilia collection

MANHATTAN - For more than 50 years, a Manhattan man has been adding to his collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, which now totals more than 1,300 pieces. More than two years ago, Curt Herrman applied to the Guinness World Records hoping to be named the owner of the 'Largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia,' a designation that did not exist, prior to him being notified he is now a 'Guinness World Record' holder.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU's Robben named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State goalkeeper Isabel Robben was tabbed the MIAA Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts this past week in contests against Washburn and Emporia State. Robben picked up her fifth shutout win of the season in a 1-0 non-conference...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Russell Wilson leads sloppy Broncos past Texans

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos in his Denver debut Sunday to lead the bungling Broncos past the Houston Texans 16-9 for rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett's first NFL win. For much of the day, it was just as unsightly as Wilson's...
DENVER, CO
Hays Post

⚾ Devers' 4 hits, 3 RBIs carry Red Sox past Royals

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 13-3 on Sunday. Tommy Pham added three hits and three RBIs, and Kiké Hernández scored four times. Last-place Boston had dropped three of four and seven of 10 overall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have filed new charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft

OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
CARBONDALE, KS
Hays Post

Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
SHAWNEE, KS
Hays Post

