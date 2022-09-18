Read full article on original website
⛳ Tiger men 7th, Copeland 10th among MIAA field at NSU Classic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Fort Hays State Men's Golf participated in its first MIAA designated event of the 2022-23 season at the NSU Golf Classic, held at Muskogee Golf Club. The course was a par-71 layout and played at 6,726 yards. The Tigers were seventh among MIAA teams competing in the tournament, while Tanner Copeland tied for 10th among MIAA golfers.
⚽ FHSU's Robben named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State goalkeeper Isabel Robben was tabbed the MIAA Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts this past week in contests against Washburn and Emporia State. Robben picked up her fifth shutout win of the season in a 1-0 non-conference...
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive lineman Gaven Haselhorst and tight end talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger host Missouri Southern on Saturday.
Catch fireworks following FHSU football game Saturday
Tiger fans will get to enjoy a fireworks show following the Fort Hays State vs. Missouri Southern football game this Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The fireworks show will take place about 10 minutes following the completion of the football game. Fort Hays State is coming off...
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 19, 2022)
Tiger Talk from Monday, September 19, 2022 at Big Smoke Barbeque in Hays. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon live on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Lake Pueblo State Park hosting Stargazing Night this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can take a tour of the night sky this weekend at Lake Pueblo State Park. The park is hosting Stargazing Night on Saturday, featuring the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society. The event will be located at the visitor's center and will feature a presentation in the...
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Hays Symphony set to present 'American Tapestry' concert
Re-experience a bustling era of music inspired by post-WWII American optimism. The Hays Symphony will be presenting its first Masterworks Concert, American Tapestry, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU.
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
Rebalance Massage opens on Vine in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death was a suicide. The person was not...
NWS: Welcome rain in the forecast over the coming days
The Hays area received another dose of much-needed rainfall Tuesday — just more than a quarter of an inch — with more expected into early Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said Wednesday morning's light showers will give way to clear skies as the day progresses, but there is an 80 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the area after 10 p.m. Between a half and three-quarters of an inch is possible.
Mitchell High student suffers traumatic brain injury from hit-and-run walking home from school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old Mitchell High School student is recovering from a traumatic brain injury, road rash, and bruising, after being hit by a car while walking home from school. According to her mother, Bayla was crossing Galley Road just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 to come home for an appointment The post Mitchell High student suffers traumatic brain injury from hit-and-run walking home from school appeared first on KRDO.
