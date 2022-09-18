ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women play to draw with Emporia State in MIAA opener

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 2-2 draw with Emporia State on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium in the MIAA opener. All four goals were scored in the first half. The Hornets now account for two of the Tigers' three ties this season. FHSU moved to 5-0-3 on the year and ESU to 2-4-2, while both moved to 0-0-1 in the conference.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥: Kan. man owns world's largest KC Chiefs memorabilia collection

MANHATTAN - For more than 50 years, a Manhattan man has been adding to his collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, which now totals more than 1,300 pieces. More than two years ago, Curt Herrman applied to the Guinness World Records hoping to be named the owner of the 'Largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia,' a designation that did not exist, prior to him being notified he is now a 'Guinness World Record' holder.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas man, woman among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash

DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
Hays Post

Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft

OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
CARBONDALE, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

