UCI Road World Championships Live - Foss takes shock time trial victory

(Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong)

Race notes

- Technical 34.2km course made up of two laps of 17.1km Wollongong circuit

- 20 corners per lap, a short climb, and a 5km straight along the beach

- Filippo Ganna going for third straight title but Remco Evenepoel also a favourite

Foss is in the hot seat with a time of 40:02

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2022 Worlds. Next up, it's the elite men's time trial.

And here we are for the men's elite time trial. It features two laps with a 700m climb that averages 6.7 percent. For the first time, the men and women are racing the same distance on the same day, totally 34.3kms.

The first rider sets out in about 10 minutes.

Here are the top 5 riders to watch . Ganna and Evenepoel start as favourites alongside a number of podium contenders.

Just like for the women's race, it's a little blustery out there for the start of the men's TT.

There are 51 riders competing in today's TT.

And our first rider is underway. It's Daniel Bonello of Malta who starts things off.

Now Luke Plapp (Aus) leaves the start gate to big applause. He's the 2021 national champion in this discipline.

Plapp is almost at the top of the climb and and flies across the intermediate time check.

Also in this wave is Edoardo Affini (ITA), who has yet to reach the first time check.

Plapp went through the first time check with a time of 9:05, 12 seconds faster than Matteo Dal-cin (CAN) .

But Affini bests Plapp's time by just a couple seconds at the first check.

Affini is averaging 47.726 km/h at the moment.

All the riders from the first wave have set off.

Next up is Alexander Smyth (MLT) who will be off in about 15 minutes.

Plapp has caught his three minute man, Vitalii Novakowskyi.

Plapp is coming up to the second intermediate check point and he'll set the best time here too. He's only getting faster as the course goes on. He's averaging 48.8kph now.

Affini is starting to lose a little time to Plapp. At the second check point he's 1.7 seconds off the pace.

Bonello is 1km to go the finish. He's the first rider to complete his ride.

And Plapp finishes his effort with a time of 41:26 which will be the time to beat.

Matteo Dal-cin (CAN) comes in almost a minute behind. Affini isn't too far from the finish line.

Neilson Powless (USA) is about to set out.

Affini is very close to Plapp's time!

And he finishes 3.7 seconds down on Plapp, who will stay in the hot seat.

Leknessund, who rides for Team DSM, is off. The Norwegian will be tracked by the current European TT champ, Stefan Bissegger (SUI).

Bissegger is looking motivated as he takes his start.

Danish rider, Magnus Cort is off. What a start he had at the start of the Tour de France this year. Off the front every day they were in Denmark.

Stefan Bissegger (SUI) is flying through the turns. He's giving it everything, just like he usually does in this event.

The next wave heads out in 20 minutes.

Yves Lampaert (BEL) is going well and goes through the first intermediate five seconds slower than Affini.

And Bissegger has 20km to go, he's 11 seconds slower than the leader right now.

Yves Lampaert (BEL) is coming up to the finish line and about to set out on his second lap.

There are 28 riders left to take the start of the world championship time trial.

Andreas Leknessund (NOR) looks like he's laboring a little over the top of the climb. He's 34 seconds off the pace of Affini for virtual fifth.

Yves Lampaert (BEL) is going to the top of the leaderboard over the second intermediate check. He's 1 second ahead of Bruno Armirail (FRA).

But wait! Bissengger is even faster, by 7 seconds.

Bruno Armirail (FRA) comes across the line with the new fast time of 41:12!

But the next rider across, Yves Lampaert (BEL), outdoes the Frenchman by less than a second!

But Stefan Bissegger (SUI) is at the top of the leaderboard now! He's 22 seconds faster than Yves Lampaert (BEL).

A very international group of riders are represented in this next wave.

So we have Stefan Bissegger (SUI) in the hot seat with a time of 40:49. Yves Lampaert (BEL) is provisionally second 22 seconds behind.

Matteo Sobrero (ITA) finished up his effort 47 seconds off the pace of Stefan Bissegger (SUI).

Remco Evenepoel is warming up. He's fresh off his win at the Vuelta a Espana just a couple weeks ago. He'll be off in about 30 minutes.

Earlier today we saw Ellen van Dijk crush the women's time trial to take her third title.

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The final wave is getting ready to go.

Sheffield is off. The 20 year old is followed by Rodrigo Contreras (COL).

Tobias Foss (NOR) is now underway and gets into time trial mode. Not long until we see the real big names in this discipline take the start.

Only 10 riders left to take the start.

Maciej Bodnar (POL) is next, followed by Rémi Cavagna (FRA) and Ethan Hayter (GBR).

The final wave of riders have already seen some changes to the intermediate check point. Foss is now the fastest at 7.2km at 8:53.

We're down to the final three riders. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) is off, and he looks really up for it this afternoon.

This should be a nail-biting finale as these final three riders are all capable of winning this.

Ganna is out of the start house, and now all riders have started. We'll have a new champion in approximately 40 minutes.

Ethan Hayter (GBR) sets the new fastest time, 57 seconds quicker than Foss at the first check point at 7.2km.

And now we have Stefan Kung coming through. He's going to be at the top of the leaderboard, 1.7 seconds faster at the first check.

Remco Evenepoel (BEL) comes through the checkpoint on par with Hayter's time, just .6 seconds slower.

Now we're just waiting to see what Ganna will pull out.

That's Kung who has the fastest time at the first intermediate time check. He's at 8:50, while Evenepoel is .6 seconds behind at 7.2km.

The top five riders are all within 2 seconds of each other.

Hayter drops his chain and has to change bikes! That's super unlucky for the Brit, who was leading.

Evenepoel has 20km to go.

Tobias Foss (NOR) is the fastest at the second intermediate time check. He's 20 seconds faster than second, who was Magnus Sheffield.

Kung is close to catching Mollema.

It's not going the way of Rémi Cavagna (FRA), who's more than 50 seconds down on Foss's time at the second intermediate check.

And Foss finishes with an excellent time, blowing Bissegger's time out of the water. He's more than 46 seconds faster.

However, Kung is 11.5 seconds faster than Foss at the second intermediate.

Kung is going all out as he gets closer to the finish.

Ganna is really struggling as he goes through the second intermediate check, almost 40 seconds off the pace.

The only one who can unseat Kung at this point is Evenepoel.

The Swiss rider is just 1km away from finishing.

It's going to be tight! This is going to be a nail biter for Foss.

Kung lost 13 seconds to Foss after the second intermediate check. Foss may be the overall winner. We have to wait until Evenepoel finishes.

Evenepoel is in the finish area and Foss stays in the hot seat!

Foss is already celebrating as he'll be the 2022 time trial champion of the world!

Ganna finishes in seventh place for the defending champion. Foss is overcome with emotion.

Tobias Foss (NOR) will be crowned the new world champion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tobias Foss stuns favourites to win World Championships time trial