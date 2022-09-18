Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Eagles top Huskies in four sets
The Windom Area volleyball team won the final three sets to beat Jackson County Central 3-1 Tuesday in Jackson. All four sets ended 25-23, with the Huskies winning the first before the Eagles won the next three. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-4 on the season. JCC hosts New...
Jackson County Pilot
September 20, 2022
The Windom Area volleyball team won the final three sets to beat Jackson County Central 3-1 Tuesday in Jackson. All four sets ended 25-23, with the Huskies winning the first before the Eagles won the next three. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-4 on the season. JCC hosts New Ulm Thursday night. Emma Haren had 24 kills and 17 […]
Jackson County Pilot
Eldon W. Olson, 81
A Public Visitation for Eldon W. Olson, 81, of Trimont was held from 9:30 a.m.- 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Trimont. There was a Public Graveside Service later in the day at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in rural Trimont with Military Honors by the Foster-Bernhardt American Legion Post #373 of Trimont and the Sherburn Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8261.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Judicial Ditch No. 42
Jackson County Drainage Authority (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received by ISG (the Engineer) electronically through QuestCDN until October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be posted publicly online.
Jackson County Pilot
Up to three deer for locals, thanks to special in-city hunt
Local bowhunters could harvest up to three deer this fall in and around Jackson. That’s due to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources adding Jackson as a city that has a special hunt this fall...
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals
Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota
FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Soil & Water Hearing – October 7
DES MOINES RIVER WATERSHED COMPREHENSIVE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN PUBLIC HEARING. The Des Moines River Watershed Policy committee, including the Counties and Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Cottonwood, Jackson, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, and Pipestone and the Heron Lake Watershed District, will conduct a public hearing on the draft Des Moines River Watershed Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan on Friday, October 7, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the MN Department of Natural Resources Office – 175 County Road 26, Windom, MN.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
kiwaradio.com
Man Faces Drug Charges After Stop South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man with addresses in both Sioux Falls and Elbow Lake, Minnesota is in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids on several drug charges (at least one of them a felony) after a traffic stop south of Rock Rapids Friday night, September 16th, 2022.
Jackson County Pilot
Local Scouts peddling popcorn
The Jackson Cub Scouts are peddling popcorn. From now through Oct. 29, local Scouts will be out and about selling popcorn as a fundraiser for their pack. “We’ll have some booths set up around town and Scouts will be knocking on doors,” said pack master Angela Kummrow. Locals...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman
A 51-year-old man has been charged with being drunk while behind the wheel of a UTV that crashed, killing his passenger. The crash happened along a corn field near to County Road 7 and 105th Street south of Mapleton late Thursday, with 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram, of Elysian, dying after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan cited for marijuana at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Luverne, MN, man was cited about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Gregory Eugene Gainey stemmed from a call from the Iowa Division...
Jackson County Pilot
City of Jackson – Ordinance 124
STATE OF MINNESOTA) AN ORDINANCE ADDING CHAPTER 154 TO THE JACKSON CODE OF ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO UNPAID TAXES OR CHARGES. SECTION 1. Chapter 154. of the City Code be and is hereby amended to read as follows:. Unpaid Taxes or Charges. Any application for a zoning, building, conditional use, interim...
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: New columnist has bright future
I read with interest and enjoyment the new feature column “A Tidbit of Taryn” by staff writer Taryn Lessman and look forward to seeing it in future editions. My congratulations to her on starting as a newspaper carrier and now having her own column. I believe she’s got this!
