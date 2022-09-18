Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Marylin A. Headrick
Marylin A. Headrick, age 83, died September 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on September 11, 1939, the daughter of Everett Lee Smith and Dorothy (Keyser) Smith in Toppenish, Washington. Marylin completed 13 years of school and graduated from Liberal High School. She was...
kscbnews.net
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler, age 85, died September 17, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born March 27, 1937, near Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Jack O. and Ann (Zawodsky) Sandlin. Marilyn graduated from high school in Denver and continued her education at Panhandle A&M College...
kscbnews.net
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, age 37, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota. La Borre died of injuries received in a drilling rig accident in North Dakota. He was born on April 15, 1985, the son of Frederico and Juana Gandara in Rosales, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lauryn Dauber & Julian Velasquez
Two Sedgwick County teenagers ran away from home this weekend, and there is concern for their safety. Lauryn Dauber and Julian Velasquez, both 15, were last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17. Advocates say the two are in a relationship and are believed to be together. LAURYN DAUBER. Missing from: Sedgwick...
kscbnews.net
Diana Willimon
Diana Willimon, 70, of Plains, KS passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been entrusted to Miller Mortuary of Liberal. Friends may send condolences through Diana’s tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
KWCH.com
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
pittstate.edu
Hildebrands recognized as Honorary Family
It’s difficult for Chloe Hildebrand, a senior marketing and management major from Wichita, to remember a time her family wasn’t actively involved with Pittsburg State University. On Saturday, they were named this year’s Honorary Family as part of the Family Day football game and festivities. The PSU...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
What to know before going to the McConnell air show
McConnell has some suggestions to help you enjoy its first air show and open house in four years.
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
kfdi.com
Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
KWCH.com
Derby woman shares special connection with royal family
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 8 hours...
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
