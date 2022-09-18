GRANT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old man has passed away due to the injuries he sustained in a double-semi-truck accident along a highway in Grant County over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 14 miles east of Ulysses - with reports of a double-semi crash.

ULYSSES, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO