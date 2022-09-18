Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Ruth Lenora Maupin Betsworth Breeding
Ruth Lenora Maupin Betsworth Breeding, age 94, of Hugoton, Kansas, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas. She was born September 16, 1928, in Bison, Kansas, the daughter of William Thomas and Veda Ruth (Rumford) Maupin. Ruth moved to Pawnee Rock, Kansas, at the age of...
kscbnews.net
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson, age 74, was an integral part of the Ulysses, Kansas, community and has been missed dearly since his death on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born January 19, 1948, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Glen E. and Gwendolyn Frances (Heimer) Wilson.
kscbnews.net
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, age 37, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota. La Borre died of injuries received in a drilling rig accident in North Dakota. He was born on April 15, 1985, the son of Frederico and Juana Gandara in Rosales, Chihuahua, Mexico.
kscbnews.net
Marylin A. Headrick
Marylin A. Headrick, age 83, died September 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on September 11, 1939, the daughter of Everett Lee Smith and Dorothy (Keyser) Smith in Toppenish, Washington. Marylin completed 13 years of school and graduated from Liberal High School. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler, age 85, died September 17, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born March 27, 1937, near Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Jack O. and Ann (Zawodsky) Sandlin. Marilyn graduated from high school in Denver and continued her education at Panhandle A&M College...
kscbnews.net
Governor Kelly to Make Stops in Western Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly will continue her Prosperity on the Plains tour in Western Kansas this week to focus specifically on how the Kelly Administration can assist with needs throughout rural Kansas communities. She will participate in multiple roundtable discussions with ag and economic development industry leaders and tour locally owned businesses.
kscbnews.net
Duck Festival, Cook-off This Weekend
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will host their annual “Duck Festival” Saturday at Light Park in Liberal. There will be food, fun and festivities all day long culminating with the “Duck Race” at 2:00pm. Scheduled throughout the day will be a firefighter water fight, Ducky Downs, and fun for the whole family. The fun gets underway starting at 10:00 am.
Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscbnews.net
Diana Willimon
Diana Willimon, 70, of Plains, KS passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been entrusted to Miller Mortuary of Liberal. Friends may send condolences through Diana’s tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net.
WIBW
75-year-old Ulysses man dies after double-semi-truck collision
GRANT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old man has passed away due to the injuries he sustained in a double-semi-truck accident along a highway in Grant County over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 14 miles east of Ulysses - with reports of a double-semi crash.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Approves Date Changes for the 5 State Fair
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met on Monday evening and in matters of the 5 State Fair, approved moving the 5-State Fair to the 2nd weekend in August to benefit the 4-H program during fair time. This move would begin in the year 2023. Also approved were Rosa Conley, Marsha Mosburg, Amanda Kolb, Cheryl Collins, and DarLynn Beaty to the Seward County Five-State Fair Board Association.
Southwest Kansas man gets 16 years for 2018 crimes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday. Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and […]
Comments / 0