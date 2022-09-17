Wheeling, W. Va. - "The Battle for Wheeling" came to Bishop Schmitt Field on Wednesday night as the Wheeling Women's Soccer team (3-4, 3-2) hosted West Liberty. The Cardinals got on the board early in the first half and held on to the lead through the rest of the night as they walked away 3-0 victors. Three different Cardinals scored goals throughout the night as Wheeling picked up their third straight victory and moved to 3-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.

WEST LIBERTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO