Women’s Soccer Wins Third Straight With Shutout Over West Liberty
Wheeling, W. Va. - "The Battle for Wheeling" came to Bishop Schmitt Field on Wednesday night as the Wheeling Women's Soccer team (3-4, 3-2) hosted West Liberty. The Cardinals got on the board early in the first half and held on to the lead through the rest of the night as they walked away 3-0 victors. Three different Cardinals scored goals throughout the night as Wheeling picked up their third straight victory and moved to 3-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.
Men’s Soccer Scores Season High Five Goals in Shutout Over West Liberty
Wheeling, W. Va. – After the Women's Soccer team picked up a shutout in the doubleheader opener, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (3-4-1, 3-2-1) hosted West Liberty in game two of "The Battle for Wheeling." It was a big night for the Cardinals' offense as they scored a season-best five goals in the game and picked up a shutout win, 5-0 over the Hilltoppers. Wheeling spread the love around throughout the night, as five different Cardinals scored on the evening to lead the season best effort.
Women’s Soccer Carries Momentum into West Liberty Rivalry
Wheeling, W. Va. - Over the past week, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (2-4, 2-2) has been rolling with back-to-back conference wins. They carry that momentum with them into rivalry night as they get set to host West Liberty University in "The Battle for Wheeling" at Bishop Schmitt Field Wednesday night at 5 PM. Over their last two games, the offense has played a key role in the team's success, scoring three plus goals in each of those games.
First Goals/Personal Bests Headline Cardinals High Flyer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - It was a big week for Wheeling University Athletics this week as the fall sports teams combined to go 5-2 across a full week of action. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Athletics Department announced their weekly Male and Female High Flyers of the Week Awards with many of the milestone moments headlining the awards. Wheeling Women's Soccer player Medina Doka is the Female High Flyer of the Week while Men's Cross Country Runner Izaiha Browning takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week Award. Both experienced milestone moments this past week as they led their teams to success.
Volleyball Hits the Road for Conference Opener Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - Over the first four weeks of the season, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (6-6, 0-0) have been taking on some of the top teams across the country including four teams ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). It was all in preparation for the start of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play on Tuesday as they open their conference schedule against Fairmont State at 7 PM. The Cardinals begin another journey towards the MEC Tournament in 2022.
Keenan Johnson’s Big Play Earns Him Special Teams Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Monday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced its weekly Players of the Week sponsored by the Health Plan. After their big win on Saturday over Alderson Broaddus, the Wheeling University Football team was honored for a big Special Teams play that made the difference. Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Keenan Johnson has been named the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week after taking a blocked punt back for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the momentum early on.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
WBOY
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native, Former City Student and Coach at WVU, Craig Carey, New Interim IUP Women's Coach
Craig Carey, an assistant coach at Division I West Virginia, has been named the interim head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Carey replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in program history, who retired in July after nine seasons and 197 wins. "I'm extremely excited and humbled to lead the...
WBOY
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU
The WV native voiced his true feelings about the Mountaineers.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV
The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown. This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater. 1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival. Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit...
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
Fairmont native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
WDTV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
