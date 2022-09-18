ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Veteran Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season

Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Amazing Footage Of Kobe Bryant Coaching His Fellow Lakers During Practice Goes Viral: "Kobe Would Have Been One Of The Greatest Ever Coaches."

Kobe Bryant is remembered as being one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game. His influence on other NBA stars was massive, young players with the Lakers in Kobe's later years all credit him with teaching them a lot about basketball and life. And after the Los Angeles Lakers became primarily his team, Kobe stepped into his leadership role smoothly and led them to two consecutive NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rare Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Wholesomely Asking Russell Westbrook If He Can Hold His Baby: "How Can You Hate Either Of Them?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the hardest players to explain in the entire NBA. On the court, the Greek Freak shows no mercy, bullying teams with elite play around the basket on both ends of the floor. Off the court, Giannis is like a teddy bear, choosing to spend time with his family that he loves very much and cracking some truly terrible dad jokes now and then.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Points Out How LeBron James Is Affected By Reported New Draft Eligibility Rules: "Bronny Would Be Eligible In 2024, And Bryce James Would Be 2025."

There is not a lot left for LeBron James to still accomplish in NBA terms. However, the King has been very vocal about one dream that he would like to fulfill. LeBron's sons Bronny and Bryce both seem to be enjoying their basketball, and are widely expected to make it to the NBA at some point in their lives. And their father has spoken about wanting to be able to play on the same team as them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
BROOKLYN, NY

