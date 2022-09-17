Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans won’t commit to honoring vote results this fall. That’s troubling
One of the most horrific legacies of Trump is the unwillingness of Republican candidates to commit to being bound by election results. Among Republican candidates for US senate, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Blake Masters in Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, and JD Vance in Ohio have all refused to commit to accepting the election results this November, according to news reports.
Comments / 0