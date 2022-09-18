The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.

