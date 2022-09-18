ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Colorado

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Colorado game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 9/21 -- JonJon Vaughns Talks Interception, Playing Two Sports, and More. 9/20 -- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Talks Making an Impact, Why He Transferred to UCLA. 9/19 -- Dorian Thompson-Robinson On...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the UCLA Bruins

Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, Bruin Report Online Publisher Tracy Pierson breaks down UCLA for CU fans... The Bruins are 3-0 coming out of the non-conference portion of their schedule. But UCLA has not played a Power 5 opponent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
DENVER, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
FORT COLLINS, CO
theconradhowler.org

A New Lead in a Cold Case

The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

