Yakima Herald Republic
How offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has grown into a play-calling wizard at Washington
Ryan Grubb has grown into one of the best offensive coordinators in college football. Which may have appeared improbable just three years ago. When current UW coach Kalen DeBoer left Fresno State to become Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019, Grubb — then the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator — was elevated to offensive coordinator and associate head coach. It was the Kingsley, Iowa, native’s first opportunity to call plays since serving as the University of Sioux Falls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach six years earlier.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW’s Michael Penix Jr. enters Heisman conversation after dazzling start
Here comes the inevitable Michael Penix Jr. Heisman hype. For Washington's quarterback, it accompanies a 39-28 home win over then-No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. It accompanies a stat line that includes 1,079 passing yards (first in the Pac-12 and second in the nation), 10 touchdowns (first in the Pac-12 and fourth in the nation), 66% completions and an interception. It accompanies an offense that cracks the Top 10 nationally in yards per game (548.3, 4th), first downs (85, fifth) and third-down conversions (56.1%, ninth).
Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 power rankings: Undefeated Cougars, Huskies boast spots in top 4
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: After UW’s win over Michigan State, it’s time to reset expectations for Huskies
In The Times’ college football preview section, published Sept. 2, I predicted Washington would go 8-4 in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season in Seattle. Sixteen days later, it’s time to reassess. In those 16 days, UW rolled over Kent State (45-20) and Portland State (52-6), before bombarding No....
Chronicle
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset
A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
Lookout Landing
09/18/2022: Open Game Thread
Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle City Council OKs legislation to create Seattle Film Commission
Unlike popular productions like “Say Anything” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” the next blockbuster film set in Seattle might be filmed in Seattle if all is successful for the city’s new film commission. On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to create the Seattle Film...
rentonreporter.com
Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell
Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
