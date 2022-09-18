Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the UCLA Bruins
Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, Bruin Report Online Publisher Tracy Pierson breaks down UCLA for CU fans... The Bruins are 3-0 coming out of the non-conference portion of their schedule. But UCLA has not played a Power 5 opponent...
Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Colorado
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Colorado game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 9/21 -- JonJon Vaughns Talks Interception, Playing Two Sports, and More. 9/20 -- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Talks Making an Impact, Why He Transferred to UCLA. 9/19 -- Dorian Thompson-Robinson On...
sportsafield.com
A Legend and his Legacy
Relive the golden age of outdoor adventure with a pilgrimage to the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Photo above: Jack O’Connor’s Grand Slam of Wild Sheep (along with a big Dall sheep shot by his wife, Eleanor), is on display at the Jack O’Connor Center.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
hbsdealer.com
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 commercial trucks destroyed in Loveland fire
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is investigating a fire that completely destroyed four commercial trucks on Tuesday morning.
KKTV
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
Summit Daily News
Denver-based investment company commits to $225.5 million for Keystone’s Kindred Resort
At the end of August, Concord Summit Capital sourced the total construction cost of Kindred Resort at $232.5 million, with the help of Pure Development. The Kindred Resort is a multi-million dollar project that was originally supposed to start construction in 2021. The 4.5-acre designated property is next to the...
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0