ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend

One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
BEAUMONT, MS
WKRG News 5

Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies

It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gautier native and Basketball Cup Champion Tevin Broyles will...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Pascagoula, MS
Society
Pascagoula, MS
Government
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Everybody Loves Lincoln, Pascagoula’s Famous Fry Cook

If you’ve been to Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli in Pascagoula, chances are you’ve had some delicious food prepared by Lincoln Phelps, a premier fry cook and local celebrity on the coast. Phelps has been the head cook at Bozo’s for 17 years now. “I came...
ourmshome.com

The Night the Legend of Eric Moulds Took Flight in Pascagoula

Two months ago, Lucedale native Eric Moulds was inducted into The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. It was just over three decades ago, though, that Moulds first gave notice to his home state that he would be a force to be reckoned with on the playing field for years to come.
LUCEDALE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Beach Park#Hispanic#Wlox
WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County School Board Accepts Donations

After awarding a bid on a 16th section piece of land in Saucier, Miss. for a hunting lease, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees accepted donations at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport on Monday, September 19, 2022. Both donations were given for separate projects in the Harrison County School District.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
utv44.com

MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing overcrowding; it’s a story we have reported throughout the summer. Animal control officers are experiencing issues with animal population numbers firsthand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy