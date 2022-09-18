Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend
One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
WLOX
Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies
It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gautier native and Basketball Cup Champion Tevin Broyles will...
Applications open for Salvation Army’s ‘angel tree’ in George Co.
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — With 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Jackson and George counties is preparing for its annual “angel tree” program. The organization helps provide holiday gifts for children in homes that may not be able to afford to purchase them on their own. Donors adopt an angel with the child’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
ourmshome.com
Everybody Loves Lincoln, Pascagoula’s Famous Fry Cook
If you’ve been to Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli in Pascagoula, chances are you’ve had some delicious food prepared by Lincoln Phelps, a premier fry cook and local celebrity on the coast. Phelps has been the head cook at Bozo’s for 17 years now. “I came...
ourmshome.com
The Night the Legend of Eric Moulds Took Flight in Pascagoula
Two months ago, Lucedale native Eric Moulds was inducted into The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. It was just over three decades ago, though, that Moulds first gave notice to his home state that he would be a force to be reckoned with on the playing field for years to come.
WLOX
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
WLOX
Missing a wedding dress? Woman finds someone else’s dress in storage after 28 years
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine you’ve held on to a wedding dress for decades, hoping to give it to your daughter on her special day- only to find out you’ve had the wrong dress the entire time. That’s what happened to one family right here on...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County School Board Accepts Donations
After awarding a bid on a 16th section piece of land in Saucier, Miss. for a hunting lease, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees accepted donations at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport on Monday, September 19, 2022. Both donations were given for separate projects in the Harrison County School District.
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
utv44.com
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WLOX
Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Animal shelters across South Mississippi are facing overcrowding; it’s a story we have reported throughout the summer. Animal control officers are experiencing issues with animal population numbers firsthand. “Summertime we really stay busy picking up animals. On Mondays, we have a lot of calls come...
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
