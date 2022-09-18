Read full article on original website
Should LSU football fans begin to worry about Kayshon Boutte?
LSU football generated a lot of buzz this offseason because of the talented players within the program. Nobody had high hopes for the Tigers this upcoming season, especially not in the national media. It was largely seen as a rebuilding year. Brian Kelly and his staff took over a trainwreck of a program, there was no way they were going to turn it around instantly.
Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Season Officially Announced
Mississippi State football now knows who it will face in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
Where does LSU football sit in the SEC Week 3 power rankings?
LSU football has consistently been regarded as one of the SEC’s worst teams since its letdown of a 2020 season. The Tigers have posted their worst records of the 2000s over the last two years, which led to a head coaching change. Brian Kelly is no miracle worker though. Even after the Notre Dame legend arrived in Baton Rouge, many saw the Bayou Bengals as nothing more than a rebuilding team. Thus, they were picked to be one of the SEC’s bottom dwellers once again.
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
LSU Reveille
LSU student and alumna turn online business into storefront: Marem Boutique
Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have both loved fashion from an early age. “What made me love fashion more was helping other people pick out outfits that they love and feel confident in,” Marlo said. Starting a boutique together was a topic the two cousins and friends talked about,...
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
wbrz.com
Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
