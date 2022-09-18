ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 5

Related
FanSided

Should LSU football fans begin to worry about Kayshon Boutte?

LSU football generated a lot of buzz this offseason because of the talented players within the program. Nobody had high hopes for the Tigers this upcoming season, especially not in the national media. It was largely seen as a rebuilding year. Brian Kelly and his staff took over a trainwreck of a program, there was no way they were going to turn it around instantly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Where does LSU football sit in the SEC Week 3 power rankings?

LSU football has consistently been regarded as one of the SEC’s worst teams since its letdown of a 2020 season. The Tigers have posted their worst records of the 2000s over the last two years, which led to a head coaching change. Brian Kelly is no miracle worker though. Even after the Notre Dame legend arrived in Baton Rouge, many saw the Bayou Bengals as nothing more than a rebuilding team. Thus, they were picked to be one of the SEC’s bottom dwellers once again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Starkville, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
ZACHARY, LA
breezynews.com

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Black
Person
Jim Webb
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#Msu#Bulldogs
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial

BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy