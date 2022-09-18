LSU football has consistently been regarded as one of the SEC’s worst teams since its letdown of a 2020 season. The Tigers have posted their worst records of the 2000s over the last two years, which led to a head coaching change. Brian Kelly is no miracle worker though. Even after the Notre Dame legend arrived in Baton Rouge, many saw the Bayou Bengals as nothing more than a rebuilding team. Thus, they were picked to be one of the SEC’s bottom dwellers once again.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO