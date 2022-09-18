Democrats call diversification of Martha’s Vineyard inhumane; island community deports 100% of illegals

Vice President Kamala Harris accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of “dereliction of duty” over their decisions to help migrants move to wealthy Democrat-led communities such as Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Two more buses full of illegal immigrants arrived on Saturday in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., where the vice president lives, with yet another several dozen illegals from Texas, compliments of Gov. Abbott, who has bused thousands of border-crashers to Chicago, New York City, and the nation’s capitol over the past few months.

“I think it is the height of irresponsibility … frankly, a dereliction of duty, when you are an elected leader, to play those kinds of games with human life and human beings,” Harris told Vice News. “If you think there is a problem, be part of the solution.” Last week, Harris told NBC’s Meet the Press that the border with Mexico is “secure.”

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard used 140+ military personnel to move the approximately 50 the immigrants from the exclusive island, and in less than 48 hours, they were gone, taken to Cape Cod, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office reported. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Mass.

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Baker, a Republican, said. “Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs.”

One commenter on Facebook noted the intersection of irony and hypocrisy on Martha’s Vineyard: “In less than 48 hours the extremely rich, predominantly white, predominantly liberal island of Martha’s Vineyard managed to deport 50 illegal immigrants that they claimed the island was I’ll suited to help because they had no housing or jobs available. Do they really think border states like Texas or Arizona are prepared for the two million illegals the Biden administration has let invade over the past two years? Funny how liberal ideology collapses in the face of reality. The hypocrisy displayed in Martha’s Vineyard has exposed these rich open border liberals for exactly who they are.”

Another said that while Martha’s Vineyard has 17,000 permanent residents and 200,000 summer residents, locals say they have no infrastructure to support the 50 illegal immigrants that were given free trips there by Gov. DeSantis. And yet, there were 60 available rentals on the AirBnB rental site on Friday.

Ben Shapiro, conservative commentator, said, “This has been an excellent strategy to not only expose the hypocrisy of the Left to themselves, but more importantly to the immigrants coming here, who bought into all the propaganda and virtual signaling, assuming the Left were their special ally. That should speak volumes during voting time.”