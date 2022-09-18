ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

