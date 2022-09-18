Read full article on original website
ksl.com
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
Utah drops from top spot in happiest state rankings
What exactly is harshing Utah's mellow? A year after being named the happiest state in the U.S., Utah has dropped from the top spot in 2022.
Pick your fresh apples at Utah orchards
There is nothing like fall apples, and the September harvest is underway. Here are three Utah orchards that let you pick 'em yourself!. Most orchards have other produce and treats, too, so make a meal out of it. Riley's U-Pick. Where: 249 N. 800 East, Genola. When: Daylight hours Monday-Saturday...
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
Who's feeling the pain in Utah as mortgage rates climb?
Mortgage rates climbed to more than 6% last week for the first time since 2008, a moment in time when the housing market crashed.
gastronomicslc.com
Superstar chef Bobby Flay targets Salt Lake City for expansion
Or at least his burger franchise is. In news released today, Bobby’s Burgers, have announced plans to bring the concept to the Beehive state. Considering that a recent report found Utahns the third most voracious for burgers in the U.S. they sound like smart plans to me. Via a press announcement today, the Bobby Flay backed brand writes:
kmyu.tv
$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
upr.org
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in Cache Valley mirrors national trend
Cache Valley has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan.
890kdxu.com
Fear Factor: Top 5 Things That Keep Southern Utahns Awake At Night
Right up front, it needs to be said that fears and phobias are not the same thing. For instance, a healthy fear of a rattlesnake is a good thing, and may save your life one day. But a phobia that rattlers are going to get you every time you go for a hike ... now that's an unreasonable phobia.
ksl.com
Utah's own wooden car toymaker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN — A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. "If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else," the toymaker says. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man...
ksl.com
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
FARMINGTON — The threat of the Great Salt Lake flooding is far from anyone's minds these days, especially after back-to-back years of record-setting low water levels. But it was a different story in the 1980s. Experts sought plans to pump out lake water to quell the risk of flooding as the lake threatened to harm neighboring communities on a regular basis. The floods that did occur not only caused damage to surrounding towns and cities at the time, they ultimately ushered in a completely new headache for the Great Salt Lake ecosystem once the water subsided.
All of northern Utah at risk for toxic dust from shrinking Great Salt Lake
All of northern Utah faces risk from dust storms laced with arsenic and other chemicals from a shrinking Great Salt Lake, a scientist warned a panel of lawmakers on Tuesday night.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
ABC 4
What’s new at the SLC airport
Salt Lake City airport is moving forward with a lot of new renovations, and we had Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing, come to tell us the updates. Phase 1 has been finished and people are saying it is beautiful and very spacious. They are working on the 3 phases, and it will include things like new Delta gates, transportation around the airport, and even better pricing with all the new gates. To see all the graphics and other information about the renovations check out their website and social media.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
ksl.com
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
