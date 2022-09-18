ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Utah Business
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Utah State
Axios

Pick your fresh apples at Utah orchards

There is nothing like fall apples, and the September harvest is underway. Here are three Utah orchards that let you pick 'em yourself!. Most orchards have other produce and treats, too, so make a meal out of it. Riley's U-Pick. Where: 249 N. 800 East, Genola. When: Daylight hours Monday-Saturday...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Superstar chef Bobby Flay targets Salt Lake City for expansion

Or at least his burger franchise is. In news released today, Bobby’s Burgers, have announced plans to bring the concept to the Beehive state. Considering that a recent report found Utahns the third most voracious for burgers in the U.S. they sound like smart plans to me. Via a press announcement today, the Bobby Flay backed brand writes:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Fear Factor: Top 5 Things That Keep Southern Utahns Awake At Night

Right up front, it needs to be said that fears and phobias are not the same thing. For instance, a healthy fear of a rattlesnake is a good thing, and may save your life one day. But a phobia that rattlers are going to get you every time you go for a hike ... now that's an unreasonable phobia.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake

FARMINGTON — The threat of the Great Salt Lake flooding is far from anyone's minds these days, especially after back-to-back years of record-setting low water levels. But it was a different story in the 1980s. Experts sought plans to pump out lake water to quell the risk of flooding as the lake threatened to harm neighboring communities on a regular basis. The floods that did occur not only caused damage to surrounding towns and cities at the time, they ultimately ushered in a completely new headache for the Great Salt Lake ecosystem once the water subsided.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

What’s new at the SLC airport

Salt Lake City airport is moving forward with a lot of new renovations, and we had Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing, come to tell us the updates. Phase 1 has been finished and people are saying it is beautiful and very spacious. They are working on the 3 phases, and it will include things like new Delta gates, transportation around the airport, and even better pricing with all the new gates. To see all the graphics and other information about the renovations check out their website and social media.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
ksl.com

Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre

MILLCREEK — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
TULSA, OK
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
UTAH STATE

