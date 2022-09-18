Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee Vols feel they’re better prepared for Florida than normal
The Tennessee Vols are big favorites this weekend against the Florida Gators, but anyone who has followed this series closely knows that point spreads go out the window when these two teams get together. Tennessee has only beaten Florida four times since the turn of the century. Some good Vols...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban’s biggest fear is exactly what’s happening to the Tennessee Vols this week
Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls excessive praise from the media rat poison. And the Tennessee Vols are getting a full dose this week. Saban has battled “rat poison” from the media for years. Alabama is a perennial threat to win the national championship and they rarely lose. The media is left with little to criticize so it results in incessant praise for the Crimson Tide.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make decision on Jimmy Calloway after fight against Akron
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway will be suspended for the first half of UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. Calloway was ejected from the Vols’ 63-6 win last Saturday against Akron for throwing several punches at a...
atozsports.com
The Florida game is a massive recruiting opportunity for Tennessee
The Tennessee-Florida game is set to be one of the biggest matchups for UT football in quite a long time. In addition to having major implications on the general outcome of the current season, the game could also be huge for future Vol football seasons. A large number of 2023 and 2024 recruits will be in attendance on Saturday. Not to mention, winning this game against the Gators would send a clear message to the college football world that Tennessee is a serious contender once again.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
atozsports.com
Florida defender just gave the Vols’ offense plenty of motivation
Florida Gators defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson gave the Tennessee Vols plenty of motivation this week. Specifically, Johnson gave Tennessee’s wide receivers some motivation. On Monday, a reporter told Johnson that one of Tennessee’s assistants said the Vols have the best wide receivers in the nation. He then asked...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
atozsports.com
Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
atozsports.com
Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s dog is adorable
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the most likable players in college football. Hooker seemingly does everything right — he’s a great quarterback, a children’s book author, and just an all-around good dude. And you’re going to like him even more after you see a...
