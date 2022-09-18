ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Nick Saban’s biggest fear is exactly what’s happening to the Tennessee Vols this week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls excessive praise from the media rat poison. And the Tennessee Vols are getting a full dose this week. Saban has battled “rat poison” from the media for years. Alabama is a perennial threat to win the national championship and they rarely lose. The media is left with little to criticize so it results in incessant praise for the Crimson Tide.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Florida game is a massive recruiting opportunity for Tennessee

The Tennessee-Florida game is set to be one of the biggest matchups for UT football in quite a long time. In addition to having major implications on the general outcome of the current season, the game could also be huge for future Vol football seasons. A large number of 2023 and 2024 recruits will be in attendance on Saturday. Not to mention, winning this game against the Gators would send a clear message to the college football world that Tennessee is a serious contender once again.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Florida defender just gave the Vols’ offense plenty of motivation

Florida Gators defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson gave the Tennessee Vols plenty of motivation this week. Specifically, Johnson gave Tennessee’s wide receivers some motivation. On Monday, a reporter told Johnson that one of Tennessee’s assistants said the Vols have the best wide receivers in the nation. He then asked...
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
AKRON, OH
Josh Heupel
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s dog is adorable

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the most likable players in college football. Hooker seemingly does everything right — he’s a great quarterback, a children’s book author, and just an all-around good dude. And you’re going to like him even more after you see a...
NASHVILLE, TN
FRANKLIN, TN

