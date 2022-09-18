Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Stauffer directs Patrick Henry past Indians
Lauren Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 kills, 14 digs and four blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels continued to rule the Hogoheegee District with a 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night. Avery Maiden (14 kills, five digs) and Sydney...
heraldcourier.com
TRC champs: Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East to clinch Three Rivers
Tennessee High’s volleyball team needed some two hours and 20 minutes to defeat Sullivan East in Bluff City on Sept. 7. You wondered if the rematch would require an hour. The Vikings bolted out of the blocks and never let up in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 romp to clinch the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright Monday night at Viking Hall.
heraldcourier.com
Bays' 47 kills lifts Gate City past Trojans
GATE CITY, Va. – The Mountain 7 District has an array of heavy hitters in volleyball, but only one team has the Bays factor. Six-foot junior Makayla Bays collected 47 kills late Tuesday as the Gate City Blue Devils held off the John Battle Trojans 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-13.
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP : Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors
Ella Moss filled up the scoresheets on Monday night, tallying 13 kills, 11 digs, nine service points, three assists and two blocks to lead Marion to a 25-17, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15 non-district volleyball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday night. Aubree Whitt added nine service points, seven digs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King win streak snapped by Crusaders
Hailee Blankenship and Abigale Jayne had 11 kills apiece in King’s 25-17, 25-18, 30-28 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville on Tuesday night at the Student Center Complex. Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 31 assists and 17 digs for King (8-7, 3-1). Jersey Wines and Claire Wilson had 17 digs...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H swept by Wolves
Louis Pereira-Scott had two of Emory & Henry’s three shots on goal and scored the Wasps’ lone goal in a 6-1 South Atlantic Conference loss to Newberry on Sunday afternoon. Josiah Wilson had five saves in a goal for the Wasps (0-6-0, 0-3-0). WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Newberry...
heraldcourier.com
UVA Wise honors Sandra Jones
The Rev. Sandra Jones always longed to be a pastor’s wife. “I knew the calling to be a pastor was hot and heavy on me, but I didn’t want it,” Jones said. “But it didn’t work out the way I planned.”. The retired University of...
heraldcourier.com
Sept. 19, 1960 notable in Bristol's sports history. Derrick Hord, Darryal Wilson were both born that day
Darryal Wilson and Derrick Hord are not only two of the best athletes to ever come through Bristol, they also happen to share the same birthday. Wilson and Hord both entered the world on Sept. 19, 1960, and the two 62-year-olds are still remembered fondly in the place where they reached sports superstardom on opposite sides of State Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Veterans Expo to return in October
The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
heraldcourier.com
Highway marker in Wise County will tell a tragic tale
The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition will gather in Norton, Virginia, on Saturday to dedicate a highway marker in memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African American coal miner from Alabama who was lynched in Wise County, Virginia, in the 1920s after being accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade. In aligning with the law, the School...
heraldcourier.com
Contest designed to connect local businesses with Bristol's casino
ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Community Capital and the U.S. Small Business Administration hosted an informational workshop for the inaugural 2022 SWVA Regional Pitch Contest, through which participating local women and minority-owned businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their products and services to the Bristol Casino, the future home of Hard Rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Comments / 0