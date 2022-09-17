Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council Restricts Entering or Standing in the Streets
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a measure this week which forbids people from entering or staying in the street-especially to panhandle. While the ordinance does not specifically mention the practice, it does forbid approaching a vehicle in the street unless it’s parked by the curb or if a person is either entering or exiting a vehicle.
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
DCF finds multiple violations at Lawrence School
WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse. Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
Kenosha County sheriff faces no charges after alleged misappropriation of money
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not be charged following an investigation for alleged misappropriation of money.
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
seehafernews.com
Kenosha Police Report Homeowner Killed Intruder
A Kenosha homeowner killed an alleged intruder in his home. Police responded to calls just before 7:30 Friday night on reports of somebody damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. In a Facebook post, the police department said the intruder forced his way into a house and attacked the...
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
Washington Examiner
Kenosha homeowner to face no charges after standing ground and killing intruder
A homeowner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is not likely to face any charges after standing his ground and killing an intruder who was trying to break into homes Friday. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, Jr., setting off days of protest […] The post The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wlip.com
Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges. Gravely says that all indications...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
spectrumnews1.com
School thrift store helps Kenosha students with any and all needs
KENOSHA, Wis. — What seems to be nearly every day, Michelle Ishmael gathers donations for the Northside Outfitters thrift shop from the bin in the lobby of Bradford High School. What You Need To Know. Michelle Ishmael started what was known as a hygiene product shop in her classroom...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner retires, accreditation in jeopardy
With Chief Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson's sudden retirement, the office is now down to four pathologists. For accreditation, a pathologist can only perform so many autopsies per year. Each of the four will exceed that limit to handle the caseload in what's expected to be a record year.
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
